Abilene Christian is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Neb.-Omaha 39-19.

If Abilene Christian keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, Neb.-Omaha will have to make due with a 3-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Abilene Christian 4-3, Neb.-Omaha 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Neb.-Omaha is heading back home. They will welcome the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 8:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, Neb.-Omaha finally turned things around against Lamar on Sunday. They walked away with a 65-59 victory over the Cardinals.

Neb.-Omaha smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Abilene Christian lost to Montana State on Tuesday, and Abilene Christian lost bad. The score wound up at 85-59.

Neb.-Omaha's win bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Abilene Christian, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Neb.-Omaha has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Abilene Christian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Abilene Christian is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Abilene Christian won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.