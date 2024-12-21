Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Cal Poly 6-7, Neb.-Omaha 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will compete for holiday cheer at 9:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. Despite being away, the Mustangs are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

On Tuesday, Cal Poly needed a bit of extra time to put away Denver. They slipped by the Pioneers 95-94. The victory was some much needed relief for the Mustangs as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Cal Poly smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Neb.-Omaha on Sunday and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by Iowa State on the road and fell 83-51. The matchup marked the Mavericks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tony Osburn, who earned 13 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals. What's more, he also posted a 42.9% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Less helpful for Neb.-Omaha was Lance Waddles' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Cal Poly's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Neb.-Omaha, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-9.

Cal Poly was able to grind out a solid victory over Neb.-Omaha when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 66-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Poly since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cal Poly is a 3.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Cal Poly won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.