Cal Poly Mustangs @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Cal Poly 6-7, Neb.-Omaha 4-9

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

After three games on the road, Neb.-Omaha is heading back home. They will welcome the Cal Poly Mustangs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

The experts figured Neb.-Omaha would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Iowa State, and, well: they nailed that call. Neb.-Omaha took a serious blow against Iowa State, falling 83-51. The match marked the Mavericks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tony Osburn, who had 13 points along with five rebounds and four steals. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Lance Waddles, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cal Poly ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 95-94 win over Denver. The victory was some much needed relief for the Mustangs as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Cal Poly smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Neb.-Omaha's loss dropped their record down to 4-9. As for Cal Poly, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Neb.-Omaha came up short against Cal Poly in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 66-53. Will Neb.-Omaha have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Cal Poly won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.