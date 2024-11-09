Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 0-1, Nebraska 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nebraska is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They blew past UT-Rio Grande Valley 87-67. The Cornhuskers were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Nebraska's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rollie Worster led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Brice Williams was another key player, posting 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against Texas Tech, falling 94-61. The Wildcats were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-28.