Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: N. Mex. State 3-5, New Mexico 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New Mexico. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the N. Mex. State Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Lobos will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

If New Mexico beats N. Mex. State with 83 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two contests with that exact score. New Mexico walked away with an 83-77 win over San Jose State on Wednesday.

New Mexico can attribute much of their success to Mustapha Amzil, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nelly Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

New Mexico smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 78-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Abilene Christian. It was the first time this season that the Aggies let down their fans at home.

New Mexico is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for N. Mex. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: New Mexico has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Mex. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

New Mexico won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in December of 2023, slipping by N. Mex. State 73-72. Will New Mexico repeat their success, or does N. Mex. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 19.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lobos, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

New Mexico and N. Mex. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.