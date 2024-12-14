Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: St. Francis 4-6, Niagara 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Niagara Purple Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher Center. The Red Flash will be strutting in after a win while the Purple Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Francis is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past PSU Shenango, posting a 107-55 victory. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

St. Francis was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 21.6.

Meanwhile, Niagara entered their matchup against Merrimack on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Niagara took a hard 80-62 fall against Merrimack.

St. Francis' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Niagara, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-6.

St. Francis is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep St. Francis' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs Niagara over their last two matchups.

St. Francis came up short against Niagara when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 69-61. Can St. Francis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Niagara is a 3.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Niagara.