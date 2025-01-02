Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Elon 9-4, North Carolina A&T 4-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Elon is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

If Elon beats North Carolina A&T with 73 points on Thursday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. Elon came out on top against Marshall by a score of 73-59 on Saturday. The Phoenix's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Elon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sam Sherry, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. What's more, Sherry also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Nick Dorn, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T can finally bid farewell to their eight-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with an 85-72 victory over NC Central.

North Carolina A&T's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Landon Glasper, who posted 25 points plus two blocks. Glasper had some trouble finding his footing against Arkansas last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Forrest, who went 12 for 18 en route to 30 points.

North Carolina A&T smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Elon's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4. As for North Carolina A&T, their victory bumped their record up to 4-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Elon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Elon didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against North Carolina A&T in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win. Will Elon repeat their success, or does North Carolina A&T have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T and Elon both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.