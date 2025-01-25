Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: SMU 14-5, North Carolina State 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lenovo Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

SMU is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Louisville just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 98-73 walloping at the hands of the Cardinals. The Mustangs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-27.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was B.J. Edwards, who posted 16 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Cross, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of California by a score of 65-62. That's two games in a row now that the Wolfpack have lost by exactly three points.

Jayden Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

North Carolina State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

SMU's defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for North Carolina State, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: SMU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given SMU's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

SMU is a 3-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.