The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels will host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday night as part of the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge. UNC is off to a 4-3 start and is coming off back-to-back Maui Invitational losses to Auburn and Michigan State, while Alabama is 6-2 and is also coming off a holiday tournament loss to Oregon in Las Vegas. These programs met in the Sweet 16 last season, with the Crimson Tide nipping the Tar Heels 89-87 on their way to a Final Four appearance.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels are 1.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 175.

North Carolina vs. Alabama spread: UNC -1.5

North Carolina vs. Alabama over/under: 175 points

North Carolina vs. Alabama money line: UNC -132, Bama +110

Why North Carolina can cover

Meanwhile, North Carolina is coming off a 94-91 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday but has had a week off to prep for Alabama. Drake Powell led the Tar Heels in scoring with 18 points off the bench and North Carolina also got 17 points from Elliot Cadeau and 16 from RJ Davis.

Davis had 16 points and seven assists in the loss to Alabama last season but will be looking to avenge a 4-for-20 shooting night. The Tar Heels have won six in a row at the Dean E. Smith Center and this will be the first time they've gotten to host the Crimson Tide since 1991.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Oregon on Saturday. Alabama lost 83-81 to Oregon on a late bucket from Nate Bittle. Alabama's defeat came about despite a quality game from Labaron Philon, who went 6-for-8 on his way to 15 points with seven rebounds.

The Crimson Tide were 4.5-point underdogs when they met up with the Tar Heels in the West Regional semifinal of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but pulled off a victory. Grant Nelson had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win while Mark Sears had 18 points. Both are back this season for Alabama.

