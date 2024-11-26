The 2024 Maui Invitational will continue on Tuesday and No. 12 North Carolina will take on No. 4 Auburn in a semifinal matchup. The Tar Heels are 4-1 on the season coming off a hard-fought win over Dayton on Monday, while Auburn is 5-0 after a close victory of its own over Iowa State. Now these national title contenders will get a shot at a huge resume boost and a chance to play for the tournament title against the winner of Memphis vs. Michigan State.

North Carolina vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -4.5

North Carolina vs. Auburn over/under: 165.5 points

North Carolina vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -202, UNC +167

Why North Carolina can cover

Hubert Davis's tenure at North Carolina has been a rollercoaster ride, with UNC making the national championship game as a No. 8 seed three years ago, missing the tournament entirely the following season and then falling in the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed in 2024. However, this is believed to be another national title contender for the Tar Heels with ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis back in the fold.

Davis averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season on his way to earning All-America honors and he's a national player of the year candidate in 2024-25. He's averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebound and 4.6 assists per game this season and is coming off a 30-point performance in a 92-90 win over Dayton on Monday.

Why Auburn can cover

Meanwhile, the Tigers have also become a national power with Bruce Pearl now in his 11th season in charge of the program. Auburn won the SEC tournament title last season but was eliminated by Yale in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Pearl welcomes back third-team All-American Johni Broome this season and the fifth-year forward has been even better in 2024-25.

Broome is averaging 20.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 63.2% from the floor. He collected his third consecutive double-double on Monday with 21 points and 10 rebounds in an 83-81 win over Iowa State. The Tigers are 3-1-1 against the spread this season.

