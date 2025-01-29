Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Stetson 7-14, North Florida 10-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Florida is heading back home. They and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNF Arena. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.

The experts predicted North Florida would be headed in after a victory, but Western Georgia made sure that didn't happen. Things couldn't have gone much worse for North Florida as they lost 92-72 to Western Georgia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Stetson entered their tilt with Bellarmine on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with an 81-76 win over the Knights.

North Florida now has a losing record at 10-11. As for Stetson, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-14.

Everything went North Florida's way against Stetson when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as North Florida made off with a 78-59 win. Does North Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stetson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.