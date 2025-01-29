Who's Playing
Stetson Hatters @ North Florida Ospreys
Current Records: Stetson 7-14, North Florida 10-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
After two games on the road, North Florida is heading back home. They and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNF Arena. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.
The experts predicted North Florida would be headed in after a victory, but Western Georgia made sure that didn't happen. Things couldn't have gone much worse for North Florida as they lost 92-72 to Western Georgia on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Stetson entered their tilt with Bellarmine on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with an 81-76 win over the Knights.
North Florida now has a losing record at 10-11. As for Stetson, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-14.
Everything went North Florida's way against Stetson when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as North Florida made off with a 78-59 win. Does North Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stetson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.
- Mar 01, 2024 - North Florida 78 vs. Stetson 59
- Jan 04, 2024 - Stetson 75 vs. North Florida 74
- Feb 11, 2023 - North Florida 92 vs. Stetson 81
- Jan 02, 2023 - Stetson 68 vs. North Florida 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Stetson 69
- Jan 08, 2022 - Stetson 68 vs. North Florida 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Stetson 85 vs. North Florida 68
- Feb 26, 2021 - North Florida 79 vs. Stetson 74
- Feb 27, 2020 - North Florida 85 vs. Stetson 72
- Jan 30, 2020 - North Florida 78 vs. Stetson 65