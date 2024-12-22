Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Houston Chr. 4-8, North Texas 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for North Texas. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Houston Chr. Huskies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Super Pit. The Mean Green's defense has only allowed 57.5 points per game this season, so the Huskies' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Friday, North Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their game against App. State, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory.

North Texas can attribute much of their success to Brenen Lorient, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Lorient has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. suffered their biggest defeat since November 13th on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 77-45 loss at the hands of Texas A&M. The Huskies have struggled against the Aggies recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

North Texas pushed their record up to 8-3 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Houston Chr., their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Everything came up roses for North Texas against Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, as the team secured an 85-55 victory. In that match, North Texas amassed a halftime lead of 44-15, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

North Texas is a big 23.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.