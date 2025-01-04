Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Nicholls 8-5, Northwestern State 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nicholls is 9-1 against Northwestern State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The Colonels will be strutting in after a victory while the Demons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nicholls will head into Monday's game on the come-up: they were handed a 30-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Seattle on Monday. Nicholls skirted past Seattle 71-69.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 89 points the game before, Northwestern State faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They fell victim to a bruising 77-53 loss at the hands of Texas. The Demons were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-22.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Micah Thomas, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against California on December 14th, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Addison Patterson, who earned 18 points along with two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Northwestern State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Texas racked up 15.

Nicholls is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Northwestern State, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

Nicholls beat Northwestern State 68-62 in their previous matchup back in March. Does Nicholls have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.