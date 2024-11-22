Who's Playing
UL Monroe Warhawks @ Northwestern State Demons
Current Records: UL Monroe 2-4, Northwestern State 2-3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The UL Monroe Warhawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Northwestern State Demons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Prather Coliseum. The Warhawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
UL Monroe will head out to face Northwestern State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. UL Monroe fell just short of SE Louisiana by a score of 70-67.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Northwestern State). They took their match on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 121-49 win over John Melvin. With that victory, the Demons brought their scoring average up to 82.8 points per game.
Northwestern State was working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.
UL Monroe's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Northwestern State, with the win, they broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 2-3.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UL Monroe hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UL Monroe is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 3-0 against the spread, Northwestern State has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, UL Monroe is only 1-4 ATS.
Odds
Northwestern State is a 4.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demons as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
UL Monroe has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
- Nov 28, 2023 - UL Monroe 74 vs. Northwestern State 70
- Dec 10, 2022 - Northwestern State 91 vs. UL Monroe 73
- Dec 04, 2021 - UL Monroe 84 vs. Northwestern State 71
- Nov 22, 2021 - UL Monroe 96 vs. Northwestern State 66
- Dec 06, 2020 - UL Monroe 92 vs. Northwestern State 83
- Nov 26, 2019 - UL Monroe 77 vs. Northwestern State 69
- Nov 27, 2018 - UL Monroe 80 vs. Northwestern State 52
- Nov 21, 2017 - Northwestern State 76 vs. UL Monroe 61
- Dec 17, 2016 - Northwestern State 68 vs. UL Monroe 64
- Nov 19, 2015 - UL Monroe 80 vs. Northwestern State 64