Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Northeastern 8-4, Northwestern 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

TV: Peacock

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Northwestern Wildcats at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northeastern is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Massachusetts just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Minutemen. The Huskies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

LA Pratt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Northeastern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 6.9 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 13.2.

Meanwhile, Northwestern entered their tilt with DePaul on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went their way against the Blue Demons as they made off with an 84-64 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Wildcats have posted since November 4th.

Among those leading the charge was Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. He has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played. Nick Martinelli was another key player, posting 23 points.

Northeastern's defeat dropped their record down to 8-4. As for Northwestern, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-3.