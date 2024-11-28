Notre Dame star guard Markus Burton will be out after injuring his knee in the Fighting Irish's 85-84 overtime loss to Rutgers on Tuesday, and will be evaluated on a "week-to-week" basis, the school announced Wednesday. Burton left the game with 16:36 remaining in the first half of the Players Era Tournament on Tuesday and did not return.

"I couldn't be more proud of how my teammates competed following my injury, and I know they will pick me up and continue to play well. I look forward to supporting them in any way possible," Burton said. "As in everything I do in basketball, I will attack my rehab and give it my best to get back on the floor at full strength as soon as possible."

The reigning ACC Rookie of the Year and preseason first-team All-ACC selection is averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season. Burton scored a season-high 29 points against North Dakota and followed it up by scoring 25 points against Elon.

Burton averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds as his team finished 13-20 in Year 1 of the Micah Shrewsberry era. Burton led Notre Dame in points, assists and steals last season.

"We are thankful that Markus will be back this season at full strength," Shrewsberry said. "I have the full faith in our athletic trainer, Nixon Dorvilien, and our entire medical staff to put Markus in the best position to return to the court when it is the right time."

Notre Dame plays No. 6 Houston in its second game of the Players Era Tournament on Wednesday.