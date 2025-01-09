Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Oregon 13-2, Ohio State 10-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Oregon has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Sunday, Oregon didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Maryland, but they still walked away with a 83-79 victory.

Oregon's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jackson Shelstad, who went 8 for 10 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Shelstad a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). Another player making a difference was Keeshawn Barthelemy, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Ohio State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They dodged a bullet and finished off Minnesota 89-88.

Ohio State relied on the efforts of Devin Royal, who posted 19 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Bruce Thornton, who had 18 points. Thornton had some trouble finding his footing against Michigan State on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Oregon's victory bumped their record up to 13-2. As for Ohio State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.