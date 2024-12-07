Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Rutgers 5-3, Ohio State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rutgers is preparing for their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ohio State Buckeyes at 12:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Scarlet Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Rutgers would be headed in after a win, but Texas A&M made sure that didn't happen. Rutgers took an 81-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas A&M.

Despite the loss, Rutgers had strong showings from Jeremiah Williams, who went 7 for 8 en route to 20 points, and Ace Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Williams a new career-high in field goal percentage (87.5%).

Even though they lost, Rutgers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Ohio State suffered their biggest defeat since January 27th on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 83-59 walloping at the hands of Maryland. The matchup marked the Buckeyes' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their loss, Ohio State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Devin Royal, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Rutgers has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-3 record this season. As for Ohio State, this is the second loss in a row for them and also nudges their season record down to 5-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rutgers has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Rutgers suffered a grim 73-51 defeat to Ohio State in their previous matchup back in March. Can Rutgers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.