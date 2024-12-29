The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Indiana State Sycamores for a non-conference matchup on Sunday as both programs close out 2024. The Buckeyes are 8-4 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play, while the Sycamores are also 8-4 and are off to a 2-0 start in the Missouri Valley Conference. Ohio State has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games, while Indiana State has covered three in a row and six of the last eight where oddsmakers have posted a line.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Sunday at Value City Arena in Columbus. The Buckeyes are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana State odds, while the over/under is 161.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Indiana State vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Ohio State-Indiana State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Ohio State vs. Indiana State spread: Ohio State -18.5

Ohio State vs. Indiana State over/under: 161.5 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana State money line: Ohio State -2128, Indiana State +1066

Ohio State vs. Indiana State picks: See picks here

Ohio State vs. Indiana State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

Everything went Ohio State's way against Kentucky as the Buckeyes made off with an 85-65 victory last Saturday. The Buckeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season. Ohio State now has neutral-court wins over the Wildcats and Texas on its resume.

Ohio State can attribute much of its success in that victory to Bruce Thornton, who went 8 for 13 en route to 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of John Mobley Jr., who scored 15 points while adding two steals. Thornton is now averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 54.0% from the floor and 47.6% from the 3-point line. See which team to pick here.

Why Indiana State can cover

Meanwhile, the Sycamores steamrolled past St. Louis-Pharmacy 101-53 last Saturday. The win was familiar territory for the Sycamores who have now won five contests in a row. Jahni Summers led the team with 22 points off the bench in the one-sided contest and Matthew Graves' squad went 14 deep in that contest with everybody playing at least seven minutes.

Indiana State was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists the Sycamores have posted since back in December of 2023. Presbyterian transfer Samage Teel has been the team's leading scorer this season, averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 58.2% from the floor. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ohio State vs. Indiana State picks

The model has simulated Indiana State vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Indiana State, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana State vs. Ohio State spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 183-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.