Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas A&M 12-2, Oklahoma 13-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas A&M has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

If Oklahoma heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Texas A&M took over last week. Texas A&M was the clear victor by an 80-60 margin over Texas on Saturday. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season.

Texas A&M's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zhuric Phelps, who went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Pharrel Payne, who went 5 for 6 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's undefeated season came to an end after 13 games on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by Alabama on the road and fell 107-79. The loss put an end to the Sooners' undefeated start to the season.

Despite the defeat, Oklahoma had strong showings from Sam Godwin, who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and three steals, and Jalon Moore, who went 9 for 14 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Texas A&M's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-2. As for Oklahoma, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 13-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Odds

Oklahoma is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.