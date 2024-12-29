Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Weber State 6-7, Oregon 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Wildcats fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 5:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

Weber State will head into Saturday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker last Saturday after a huge 70-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Utah Valley by a score of 64-62. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Wildcats were the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for Oregon in a 76-61 victory over Stanford last Saturday.

Weber State now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Weber State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Oregon is a big 21.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

