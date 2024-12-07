Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Idaho 4-5, Oregon State 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Vandals in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Idaho's offense will try to repeat the strong performance it gave on Wednesday, when they got past Kansas City's usually-dominant defense. Idaho walked away with an 82-77 win over Kansas City. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Vandals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Oregon State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road two weeks ago. They took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 90-57 victory over UC Davis. The Beavers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season.

Oregon State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UC Davis only posted 11.

Idaho's win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-5. As for Oregon State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-2.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Idaho has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've made 38.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Idaho and Oregon State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 15-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

