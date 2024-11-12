Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: St. Francis 1-2, Penn State 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Red Flash fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. The Red Flash might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

Having struggled with eight losses in a row dating back to last season, St. Francis finally turned things around against Campbell on Sunday. They skirted by the Fighting Camels 65-64 thanks to a clutch free throw from Valentino Pinedo with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

St. Francis can attribute much of their success to Pinedo, who went 7 for 11 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds, and Aaron Talbert, who had 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Talbert a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%).

Meanwhile, Penn State was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Friday as they easily beat UMBC 103-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Nittany Lions.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was D'Marco Dunn, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points.

Penn State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UMBC only posted 13.

St. Francis' victory ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 1-2. As for Penn State, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

St. Francis was pulverized by Penn State 83-53 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point St. Francis was down 46-18.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.