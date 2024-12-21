Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: UC Davis 7-4, Pepperdine 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies are taking a road trip to face off against the Pepperdine Waves at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Aggies will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Last Wednesday, UC Davis was able to grind out a solid victory over Idaho, taking the game 74-66.

UC Davis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Pepperdine on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of LBSU by a score of 79-76. The Waves have struggled against the Beach recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Pepperdine got top-tier performance from Stefan Todorovic, who went 8 for 15 en route to 32 points plus five rebounds and three steals. With that strong performance, Todorovic is now averaging an impressive 21.1 points per game. Moe Odum was another key player, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 assists.

UC Davis pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Pepperdine, the defeat snapped their winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 5-7 record.

UC Davis barely slipped by Pepperdine when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 79-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Pepperdine and UC Davis both have 1 win in their last 2 games.