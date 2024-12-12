Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Pittsburgh and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Pittsburgh is up 39-36 over Eastern Kentucky.

If Pittsburgh keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-2 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Kentucky will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 5-4, Pittsburgh 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Pittsburgh. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Pittsburgh will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating Va. Tech, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Pittsburgh came out on top against Va. Tech by a score of 64-59 on Saturday.

Pittsburgh's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaland Lowe, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Ishmael Leggett, who earned 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky humbled Camp-Harrodsburg with a 98-62 smackdown. That 36 point margin sets a new team best for the Colonels this season.

Eastern Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Camp-Harrodsburg only pulled down ten.

Pittsburgh's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Eastern Kentucky, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Pittsburgh has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 18.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

