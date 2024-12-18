Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 5-6, Portland 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the Portland Pilots will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chiles Center. The Roadrunners are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Cal-Baker. finally turned things around against LA Sierra on Sunday. They blew past the Golden Eagles, posting a 96-47 victory. With that win, the Roadrunners brought their scoring average up to 76 points per game.

Cal-Baker. was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Portland humbled Willamette with a 100-69 smackdown. The game marked the Pilots' most dominant victory of the season so far.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Portland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mezziah Oakman, who went 8 for 9 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds. Oakman continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Bol Dengdit, who went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds.

Cal-Baker.'s win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 4-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cal-Baker. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Cal-Baker. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

