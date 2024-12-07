Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Denver 4-6, Portland State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers are taking a road trip to face off against the Portland State Vikings at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Denver finally turned things around against Sacramento State on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Hornets as they made off with an 80-59 win.

Denver was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacramento State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Portland State ended up a good deal behind Seattle on Wednesday and lost 91-74.

Denver's victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Portland State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.