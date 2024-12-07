Who's Playing
Denver Pioneers @ Portland State Vikings
Current Records: Denver 4-6, Portland State 4-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers are taking a road trip to face off against the Portland State Vikings at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Having struggled with four losses in a row, Denver finally turned things around against Sacramento State on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Hornets as they made off with an 80-59 win.
Denver was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacramento State only posted eight.
Meanwhile, Portland State ended up a good deal behind Seattle on Wednesday and lost 91-74.
Denver's victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Portland State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.