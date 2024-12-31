Who's Playing

Walla Walla Wolves @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Walla Walla 0-1, Portland State 7-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on

What to Know

After two games on the road, Portland State is heading back home. They will welcome the Walla Walla Wolves at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Viking Pavilion. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.3 points per game this season.

Portland State will bounce into Tuesday's matchup after (finally) beating Cal-Baker., who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Portland State slipped by Cal-Baker. 59-58 on Saturday. The 59-point effort marked the Vikings' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Even though they won, Portland State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Walla Walla kicked off their season on the road two weeks ago and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Walla Walla lost to Idaho State, and Walla Walla lost bad. The score wound up at 97-43. The Wolves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-19.

Portland State's win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Walla Walla, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Portland State against Walla Walla when the teams last played back in December of 2016, as the team secured a 118-59 victory. Does Portland State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Walla Walla turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Portland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.