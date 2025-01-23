Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Weber State 7-12, Portland State 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State and Portland State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Weber State came up short against Montana State and fell 80-71. The Wildcats haven't had much luck with the Bobcats recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

N. Arizona typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Portland State proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Lumberjacks by a score of 80-69.

Weber State's defeat dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Portland State, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Weber State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Weber State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Weber State: they have a less-than-stellar 5-11 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Portland State is a 3.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Vikings slightly, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Portland State and Weber State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.