Halftime Report

Southern U. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Southern U. leads 34-32 over Prairie View.

If Southern U. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-8 in no time. On the other hand, Prairie View will have to make due with a 2-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Southern U. 6-8, Prairie View 2-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern U. and Prairie View are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Southern U. Jaguars will be staying on the road on Monday to face off against the Prairie View Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Southern U. finally turned things around against Texas So. on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 67-58.

Meanwhile, Prairie View had to suffer through a 12-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Grambling State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 73-55.

Prairie View was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Southern U.'s victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for Prairie View, their win bumped their record up to 2-12.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Southern U. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 26.9. Given Southern U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Southern U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Prairie View's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-6 against the spread).

Odds

Southern U. is a 3.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View and Southern U. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.