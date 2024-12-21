Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Manhattan 5-5, Presbyterian 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.95

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will take on the Manhattan Jaspers in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Wednesday, everything came up roses for Presbyterian against VA-Lynchburg as the squad secured a 116-53 victory. The Blue Hose have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 25 points or more this season.

Presbyterian was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VA-Lynchburg only posted five.

Meanwhile, Manhattan earned an 80-66 win over Wagner on Wednesday.

Presbyterian now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Manhattan, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Presbyterian has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Presbyterian is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Presbyterian is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Presbyterian is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

