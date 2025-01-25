Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Radford 13-8, Presbyterian 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Radford Highlanders are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Presbyterian finally turned things around against Charleston Southern on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-61 victory over the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Radford entered their contest against Longwood on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Radford fell just short of Longwood by a score of 77-74. The Highlanders didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Presbyterian's win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Radford, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-8.

Presbyterian came out on top in a nail-biter against Radford when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 76-73. Does Presbyterian have another victory up their sleeve, or will Radford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.