Who's Playing
Radford Highlanders @ Presbyterian Blue Hose
Current Records: Radford 13-8, Presbyterian 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Radford Highlanders are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.
Having struggled with four losses in a row, Presbyterian finally turned things around against Charleston Southern on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-61 victory over the Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, Radford entered their contest against Longwood on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Radford fell just short of Longwood by a score of 77-74. The Highlanders didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Presbyterian's win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Radford, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-8.
Presbyterian came out on top in a nail-biter against Radford when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 76-73. Does Presbyterian have another victory up their sleeve, or will Radford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Radford 73
- Jan 27, 2024 - Radford 73 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 01, 2023 - Radford 67 vs. Presbyterian 59
- Dec 31, 2022 - Radford 69 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 05, 2022 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Radford 70
- Dec 31, 2020 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Radford 63
- Dec 30, 2020 - Radford 71 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Feb 13, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. Presbyterian 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Radford 75 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Mar 07, 2019 - Radford 84 vs. Presbyterian 76