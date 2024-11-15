The No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will put their 38-game regular-season non-conference winning streak on the line against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) on Friday night. Purdue's streak is the fifth-longest in NCAA history, and it has also won 20 straight home games. Alabama is heading on the road for the first time this season after winning three consecutive home games to open the campaign. The Crimson Tide are opening a stretch of five games against ranked opponents in a one-month window.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. The Crimson Tide are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 163 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Alabama vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Purdue vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -2.5

Purdue vs. Alabama over/under: 163 points

Purdue vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -140, Purdue +118

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue not only has the fifth-longest non-conference regular-season winning streak in college basketball history, but this is also Alabama's first road game of the season. The Crimson Tide are going to be playing in front of a raucous crowd on Friday night, and they have failed to cover the spread in their last two games. Purdue covered the spread in its 72-50 win over Northern Kentucky last Friday before beating Yale by eight points on Monday.

Junior guard Braden Smith finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, flirting with a triple-double. He joins junior guard Fletcher Loyer in an experienced backcourt, with Loyer averaging a team-high 17.0 points per game. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has taken a step forward this season following the departure of Zach Edey, averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds through the first three games of the campaign.

Why Alabama can cover

This game has been circled on Alabama's calendar since the schedule was released, as the Crimson Tide have a chance to prove their spot near the top of the polls. They return most of their production from last year's Final Four team, including star guard Mark Sears. He is averaging 18.0 points and 3.7 rebounds through his first three games after scoring 22 points against McNeese State on Monday.

Sears drilled a career-best eight 3-pointers in a 35-point effort when Alabama lost to Purdue by six points last season in Toronto. Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, while senior forward Grant Nelson is adding 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds. Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi has stepped into the starting lineup with 10.7 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds, providing Alabama with an elite interior presence.

