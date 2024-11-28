Thanksgiving afternoon features a Final Four rematch in college basketball when the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) take on the NC State Wolfpack (5-0) on Thursday at the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. Purdue is coming off an 80-45 victory over Marshall on Saturday and North Carolina State is coming off an 84-61 win over William & Mary on Friday. Purdue defeated NC State, 63-50, to advance to the National Championship Game last season as the top-seeded Boilermakers ended North Carolina State's Cinderella run as a No. 11 seed.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving from LionTree Arena in San Diego, Calif. Purdue is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest NC State vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under is 146 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Purdue vs. North Carolina State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 season on a 162-118 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Purdue vs. NC State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the North Carolina State vs. Purdue game:

Purdue vs. North Carolina State spread: Purdue -6.5

Purdue vs. North Carolina State over/under: 146.5 points

Purdue vs. North Carolina State money line: Purdue -302, NC State +241

PUR: The Boilermakers went 9-3-1 ATS on a neutral court last season

NC St: The Wolfpack have covered the spread in back-to-back games

Purdue vs. North Carolina State picks: See picks here

Purdue vs. North Carolina State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has become one of the best programs in the nation, winning at least 29 games in each of the last three years and reaching the National Championship Game last year. The Boilermakers have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years and have made the NCAA Tournament the last nine years it was held. Although Purdue graduated two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, junior 6-foot-9 forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has taken over as a leading big man as he tops Purdue in scoring (17.7 ppg) and rebounding (6.0 per game).

The Boilermakers have one of the most efficient offenses in the country, shooting 50.5% from the field, which ranks 16th in college basketball. They return three starters from last year's team that reached the National Championship Game, including Fletcher Loyer, who scored 11 points in the Final Four against NC State. Purdue held NC State to 36.8% shooting from the field in its 63-50 victory over the Wolfpack in last year's Final Four. See which team to pick here.

Why NC State can cover

The Wolfpack return fifth-year senior point guard Michael O'Connell from last year's magical run to the Final Four and O'Connell is averaging 4.6 assists per game as the main offensive facilitator. Although he's the only returning starter, NC State returns all three players who played off the bench against Purdue, including Jayden Taylor, who was the second-leading scorer against Purdue last year with 11 points. Taylor leads the Wolfpack at 13.8 ppg with Marcus Hill, a transfer from Bowling Green, second in scoring at 13.2 ppg this year.

No Edey is a significant loss for Purdue, who is just 2-2 ATS as favorites this season. North Carolina State has won more than 20 games in back-to-back seasons and is holding teams to 22.5% shooting on 3-pointers this season, which ranks third in the nation. It won't erase the sting of a Final Four loss, but NC State will have vengeance in mind and that additional effort and motivator could help their chances at covering the spread on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Purdue vs. NC State picks

The model has simulated NC State vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. North Carolina State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Purdue spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 162-118 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.