Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Quinnipiac and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-34 lead against Merrimack.

If Quinnipiac keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-8 in no time. On the other hand, Merrimack will have to make due with an 8-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Merrimack 8-8, Quinnipiac 9-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Bobcats going off as just a two-point favorite.

Last Sunday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, Quinnipiac made off with a 63-62 victory over Iona. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Merrimack waltzed into their match on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 69-62.

Quinnipiac has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for Merrimack, they pushed their record up to 8-8 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Quinnipiac has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 28.6. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a slight 2-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

