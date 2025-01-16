Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Merrimack 8-8, Quinnipiac 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, Quinnipiac made off with a 63-62 victory over Iona. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Merrimack had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They walked away with a 69-62 win over the Jaspers.

Quinnipiac is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for Merrimack, they pushed their record up to 8-8 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 28.6. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.