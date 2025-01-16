Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Merrimack 8-8, Quinnipiac 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, Quinnipiac made off with a 63-62 victory over Iona. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Merrimack had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They walked away with a 69-62 win over the Jaspers.

Quinnipiac is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for Merrimack, they pushed their record up to 8-8 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 28.6. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.