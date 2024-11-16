Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-1, Rice 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rice is 6-0 against Northwestern State since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Rice Owls will host the Northwestern State Demons at 3:00 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Demons took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Owls, who come in off a win.

Rice took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They took down UL Monroe 66-50.

Rice got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Alem Huseinovic out in front who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Trae Broadnax, who posted 14 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Northwestern State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 73-57 loss to Oklahoma on Monday. The Demons have struggled against the Sooners recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Willie Williams, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas Tech on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. Micah Thomas was another key player, going 8 for 15 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds.

Rice now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Northwestern State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Everything went Rice's way against Northwestern State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as Rice made off with a 76-51 win. Will Rice repeat their success, or does Northwestern State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rice has won all of the games they've played against Northwestern State in the last 8 years.