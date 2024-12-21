Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: VMI 6-6, Richmond 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

VMI has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Richmond Spiders at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

VMI will head into Thursday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a three-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against Regent on Thursday. VMI blew past Regent, posting a 100-61 win. The Keydets have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 39 points or more this season.

VMI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Regent only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Richmond's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 93-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of William & Mary. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (86), the Spiders still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Apostolos Roumoglou, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 15 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Belmont on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Beagle, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 17 points plus six rebounds.

The victory got VMI back to even at 6-6. As for Richmond, they have fallen quite a ways from their 23-8 record last season and are now at 4-7.

Things could have been worse for VMI, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 93-75 loss to Richmond in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Can VMI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Richmond has won all of the games they've played against VMI in the last 8 years.