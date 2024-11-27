Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Canisius 0-7, Robert Morris 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.12

What to Know

Robert Morris is 0-3 against Canisius since December of 2017 but things could change on Wednesday. The Robert Morris Colonials will host the Canisius Golden Griffins at 4:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Robert Morris is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 86-76 victory over Cornell on Thursday.

Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Canisius' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 83-76 to Brown.

Robert Morris' win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-2. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.

Looking ahead, Robert Morris is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Canisius against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-5 ATS record can't hold a candle to Robert Morris' 5-1.

Robert Morris came up short against Canisius in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 87-80. Will Robert Morris have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Robert Morris is a big 11.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Canisius has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 7 years.