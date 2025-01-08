Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Clev. State 10-6, Robert Morris 10-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris is 0-9 against Clev. State since November of 2019 but things could change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Robert Morris will bounce into Wednesday's match after (finally) beating Oakland, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Robert Morris came out on top against Oakland by a score of 79-71 on Saturday.

Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Clev. State aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to six. They walked away with a 67-61 victory over IUI.

Robert Morris' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6. As for Clev. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

Robert Morris couldn't quite finish off Clev. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 73-71. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 6 years.