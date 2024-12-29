Halftime Report

Robert Morris is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against N. Kentucky.

Robert Morris came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: N. Kentucky 7-6, Robert Morris 8-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

Robert Morris will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Robert Morris is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 90-77 victory over St. Francis last Saturday. The Colonials' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Robert Morris was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky came tearing into last Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 58-47.

The win made it two in a row for Robert Morris and bumps their season record up to 8-5. As for N. Kentucky, they pushed their record up to 7-6 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, N. Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Robert Morris came up short against N. Kentucky in their previous matchup back in February, falling 70-60. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.