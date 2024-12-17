Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Clemson 9-2, S. Carolina 7-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Clemson is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Memphis just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. That makes it the first time this season Clemson has let down their home crowd.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having also posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Ian Schieffelin was another key player, scoring 17 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina entered their tilt with SC Upstate on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They put the hurt on the Spartans with a sharp 73-53 victory. The Gamecocks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 20 points or more this season.

S. Carolina relied on the efforts of Nick Pringle, who went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and two blocks, and Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Clemson's loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-2. As for S. Carolina, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Clemson has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Clemson was able to grind out a solid victory over S. Carolina in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 72-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clemson has won 5 out of their last 8 games against S. Carolina.