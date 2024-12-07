Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: East Carolina 7-2, S. Carolina 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, S. Carolina is heading back home. They will welcome the East Carolina Pirates at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, S. Carolina got the win against Boston College by a conclusive 73-51. The Gamecocks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 22 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, East Carolina entered their matchup against UNCW on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. East Carolina took a 67-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCW. The game marked the Pirates' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jordan Riley, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and five steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayshayne Woodard, who scored eight points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, East Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UNCW posted 17.

S. Carolina is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for East Carolina, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. S. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

S. Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over East Carolina in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 68-62. Will S. Carolina repeat their success, or does East Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Carolina and East Carolina both have 1 win in their last 2 games.