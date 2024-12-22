Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Radford 10-4, S. Carolina 8-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders are taking a road trip to face off against the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Radford is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past VA-Lynchburg 122-63 on Friday. With that win, the Highlanders brought their scoring average up to 77.1 points per game.

Radford was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina came tearing into Tuesday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 91-88 victory from a begrudging Gamecocks squad. With that win, they brought their scoring average up to 76.4 points per game.

S. Carolina's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Collin Murray-Boyles, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Myles Stute was another key player, going 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Radford's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-4. As for S. Carolina, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Radford has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.