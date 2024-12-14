Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: SC Upstate 4-8, S. Carolina 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC Upstate is 0-4 against S. Carolina since November of 2018 but things could change on Saturday. The SC Upstate Spartans will head out to face off against the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 2:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

SC Upstate will face S. Carolina after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161.5 points. SC Upstate came out on top against Western Carolina by a score of 74-68. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina entered their tilt with East Carolina on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 75-68 victory over the Pirates.

S. Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Collin Murray-Boyles out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Jamarii Thomas was another key player, earning 22 points plus seven assists.

S. Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

SC Upstate's victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-8. As for S. Carolina, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC Upstate hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC Upstate was dealt a punishing 82-53 loss at the hands of S. Carolina in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can SC Upstate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Carolina has won all of the games they've played against SC Upstate in the last 6 years.