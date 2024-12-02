Who's Playing

Current Records: Dakota Wesleyan 0-1, S. Dak. State 6-2

After three games on the road, S. Dak. State is heading back home. They will welcome the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Jackrabbits are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.9 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, S. Dak. State got the win against Missouri State by a conclusive 75-55. The oddsmakers were on the Jackrabbits' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Oscar Cluff was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Cluff is crushing it when it comes to rebounds: he's pulled down at least 11 every time he's taken the court this season.

S. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Dakota Wesleyan had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 92-69 punch to the gut against South Dakota back in November. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-29.

S. Dak. State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for Dakota Wesleyan, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.