After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, S. Dak. State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Dakota 59-44.

If S. Dak. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-8 in no time. On the other hand, North Dakota will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: North Dakota 7-12, S. Dak. State 10-8

S. Dak. State is 10-0 against North Dakota since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Jackrabbits will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

The experts predicted S. Dak. State would be headed in after a victory, but Neb.-Omaha made sure that didn't happen. S. Dak. State took an 87-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Neb.-Omaha on Saturday.

Meanwhile, North Dakota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 83-79 to Oral Roberts.

Even though they lost, North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in 18 consecutive games.

S. Dak. State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season. As for North Dakota, their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Dak. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, S. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep S. Dak. State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread vs North Dakota over their last seven matchups.

S. Dak. State is a big 11-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

S. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last 5 years.