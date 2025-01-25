Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: South Dakota 12-9, S. Dak. State 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

S. Dak. State is 8-2 against South Dakota since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Jackrabbits will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Thursday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, S. Dak. State made off with a 65-64 victory over Kansas City.

Meanwhile, even though North Dakota scored an imposing 93 points on Thursday, South Dakota still came out on top. South Dakota took their match against North Dakota 102-93.

Even though they won, South Dakota struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

S. Dak. State's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-8. As for South Dakota, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Dak. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, S. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

S. Dak. State is a big 12.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.