Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: High Point 11-2, S. Illinois 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The S. Illinois Salukis will take on the High Point Panthers in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Banterra Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, S. Illinois was able to grind out a solid victory over Austin Peay, taking the game 65-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Salukis.

S. Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ali Dibba led the charge by going 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. Kennard Davis Jr. was another key player, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask High Point). They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat Carolina University 99-31. With that win, the Panthers brought their scoring average up to 76.6 points per game.

High Point smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 8.1 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 13.6.

S. Illinois has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-6 record this season. As for High Point, their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2.