N. Iowa Panthers @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: N. Iowa 11-7, S. Illinois 7-11

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

N. Iowa has gone 8-2 against S. Illinois recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, N. Iowa didn't have too much trouble with Evansville as they won 73-56. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Panthers.

N. Iowa's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Will Hornseth, who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points. Hornseth's performance made up for a slower game against Illinois State on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Tytan Anderson, who posted 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois posted their biggest win since November 27, 2024 on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Missouri State with a sharp 73-51 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead S. Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ali Dibba, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds. Dibba had some trouble finding his footing against Missouri State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jarrett Hensley, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus two blocks.

N. Iowa's win bumped their record up to 11-7. As for S. Illinois, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11.

N. Iowa beat S. Illinois 78-67 when the teams last played back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Iowa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

N. Iowa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.